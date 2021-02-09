The first count of ballots for the February 2021 special election are in, and a replacement levy for Battle Ground Public Schools is trailing in approval votes in the first numbers.
The first count of the election released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 has the levy with about 46.7 percent “yes” votes for passage, 1,165 votes fewer than those opposing the levy. The ballot measure requires a simple majority to pass.
Clark County Elections estimates that there are 5,000 ballots left to count countywide, though there are also ballot measures for residents of the Camas School District, alongside BGPS. The next count is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to the Clark County Elections website.
If approved, the BGPS levy would collect from about $24.9 million in 2022 to roughly $31.6 million in 2025, according to the official ballot measure submitted to Clark County Elections. The levy, if passed, is projected to have a property tax rate of $1.95 per $1,000 assessed value in 2022 and $2.20 per $1,000 in the subsequent three years. Currently the property tax levy that the ballot measure would replace is at $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.