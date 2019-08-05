Rotary Club of Three Creeks members selected North County Community Food Bank as the club’s nonprofit community partner, granting $10,000 to the food bank.
Club president Scot Brantley announced the selection of the food bank at the club’s Aug. 1 meeting, a release from the club stated later that evening. The food bank was presented the $10,000 check by Rotary District 5100 Governor Dianne Noriega and Rotary Zone 27 Coordinator Steve Lingenbrink and will be eligible to partner for up to two more years.
North County Community Food Bank received the funding following a “Shark Tank” series of presentations from 10 area nonprofits at the rotary club’s July 18 meeting, according to the release. Following two-minute pitches backed up by written documentation, Rotary members voted on which nonprofit should receive their partnership.
North County Community Food Bank Executive Director Elizabeth Cerveny was “stunned” at receiving the award.
“This is just totally amazing,” Cerveny was quoted in the release. “Each one of the groups presenting at the ‘Shark Tank’ event is truly doing great things in our community and are certainly deserving. I am humbled and I feel extremely fortunate having the North County Community Food Bank selected.”
Brantley said he was impressed by all of the nonprofits who presented, commenting that the club, “could not have gone wrong with any of the nonprofits as our partner.”
The other nonprofits who participated in the Shark Tank exercise were the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Washington, the Community Military Appreciation Committee, Evergreen Habitat for Humanity, Home With Heroes, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, Rocksolid Teen Center, Shared Hope International, the Police Activities League of Southwest Washington and the YWCA of Clark County CASA Program.
The club raised the funds for the award through the first two seasons of its primary fundraiser, a reboot of a past Clark County dancing competition, “Dancing with the Local Stars 2.0.” The Rotary release noted that the 2020 season of the competition will be at ilani March 7.
Cerveny said in the release that she was “extremely excited” to partner with Rotary of Three Creeks in the third year of the revived dance competition.
“There is such a great potential with our organizations to see this event continue to grow each year, attracting a terrific, supportive crowd which can benefit each of our organizations,” Cerveny remarked in the release.
