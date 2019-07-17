Help raise money for a new Woodland library by going to the Woodland Burgerville (1120 Lewis River Road) on Saturday, July 20.
A percentage of the sales on that day will go towards building a new library in Woodland which, according to the Friends of Woodland Community Library, will provide more space, materials and American Disability Association (ADA) accommodations.
