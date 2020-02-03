The city of Battle Ground recently received an award for its financial reporting, continuing a streak of clean finances going for nearly two decades.
The city announced Jan. 27 that it had received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, a group of thousands of finance officers in the U.S. and Canada. The award was given to the city for its 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which demonstrated “a spirit of transparency and full disclosure,” the city’s announcement stated.
The announcement called the award “the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
Battle Ground City Manager Erin Erdman stated in the announcement it was the 17th consecutive year the city had earned the recognition. The city’s financial reports page on its website stated since 2000 it had not received any “reportable conditions” on its audits.
The report the award was for is available for viewing at cityofbg.org/165/Financial-Reports.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.