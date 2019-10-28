Second-installment 2019 property taxes are due Oct. 31, with the Clark County Treasurer’s Office offering a drive-through drop-off spot at the parking structure kiosk near the county public service center on Wednesday and Thursday.
Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper has directed those who haven’t received or lost their second-installment statement to visit the treasurer’s website at clark.wa.gov/trea
surer or by phone at (564) 397-2252 for a duplicate statement.
Citizens have a few options to pay their taxes:
• In-person at the treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• At the drive-through kiosk in front of the Franklin Street entrance of the public service center kiosk Oct. 30 and 31.
• Online at clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options. To register to receive tax statements electronically and manage property taxes online, go to clark.wa.gov/ezPropertyTax. Payments online carry service charges of $1 for electronic checking and savings accounts and a 2.39 percent fee for credit and debit card payments.
• Over the phone at (877) 778-4606.
• By mail, addressed to Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124. Tax payments must be postmarked by Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, to avoid interest charges. Taxpayers are encouraged to use the return envelope and payment coupon provided with their statement to mail their payments.
— The Reflector
