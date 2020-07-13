Clark County Fire & Rescue crews respond to a mobile home fire at Vanridge Mobile Park in Ridgefield early morning Friday, July 10. A mobile home and three vehicles were considered a total loss in the blaze, with a boat and shed suffering minor damage. According to the fire department’s report, the occupants of the mobile home were awakened by a neighbor pounding on their door to alert them their porch was on fire — the occupants made it out safely.