Due to coronavirus-related park closures, Washington State Parks is postponing its two scheduled free days in April.
April 11 and 22, a spring free day and Earth Day, respectively, were to be the fourth and fifth of 12 State Parks free days in 2020. Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of Washington’s stay at home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Washington’s state parks will remain closed through May 4. State Parks will designate two days later in the year to make up for the missed free days in April.
State Parks free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
Along with the two moved dates, the remaining 2020 State Parks free days are: Saturday, June 6; Sunday, June 7 (free fishing day); Saturday, June 13; Tuesday, Aug. 25; Saturday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 27.
