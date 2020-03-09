When Ridgefield Mayor Don Stose moved with his wife, Sherry, to Ridgefield in 2005, the population was only around 3,500. Now some 15 years later, that number is more than double at 8,895 as of the latest Washington State Office of Financial Management count, with growth a perennial talking point regarding the city’s progress.
Growth was front-and-center in Stose’s latest official State of the City address hosted at Ridgefield High School March 5. In the speech, he touched on the theme of “Growing with Grace,” providing a snapshot of 2019’s progress and some of what the community can expect this year.
Stose, who joined Ridgefield City Council in 2008, said it had been the council’s aim for years to take on how the city would handle the then-imminent growth.
“This city council knew that growth was coming to Ridgefield. The handwriting was on the wall,” Stose said.
Through support of the council, advisory boards and commissions, as well as city staff,
intense planning was undertaken to address future needs such as infrastructure, while also setting development standards that would fit the city’s image.
“As your city leaders, we have a responsible plan in place to help Ridgefield grow with excellence and grace,” Stose said.
He noted that following the 2019 municipal elections, the Ridgefield City Council was more balanced by its number of men and women as well as “young versus mature” as he liked to say.
“We’ve always had a good council, but we’re moving forward with now a balanced council,” Stose said.
Stose explained that laws such as the state Growth Management Act would keep a city from stopping all growth, though he gave an example of city leaders opting for the right kind of growth for Ridgefield’s residents. He pointed to halted development of a gas station on Hillhurst Road in a relatively residential area. In October, the council voted to disallow such a development in the type of zoning it was in, following outcry from residents against the facility being built.
“There is no council anywhere in Southwest Washington that could have reacted this fast,” Stose said. “As long as this council is in place, there will be no neighborhood fueling stations.”
Stose mentioned some of 2019’s work, including the completion of the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC). The Ridgefield Raptors, a collegiate-level wood bat baseball team a part of the West Coast League, had its first season at the RORC in 2019, coming in fifth-place in the 12-team league for its inaugural year.
The team has become a part of the community, with Stose mentioning that its mascot, Rally, is “everywhere” at city events. He said that the city’s growth was the primary way it would pay for the $22 million project, in part a partnership between the city and the Ridgefield School District.
Another high-profile addition in 2019 was Rosauers supermarket. Stose referred to Rosauers as “my grocery store,” remarking that the new business was “knocking it out of the park” since it opened in December.
In upcoming developments this year, Stose mentioned the 300-unit apartment complex at Pioneer Street and 45th Avenue, which he said as of the address was already 59 percent leased out. By the time the project is complete in June it will be sold out, he said. The nearby Pioneer Village would be “going vertical” with a variety of amenities, from banking to brewing, a Taekwondo school and a chiropractor, among others.
To the east of Interstate 5 is Ridgefield Crossing, another development slated to receive a convenience store, steakhouse and “maybe” a hotel, Stose said. To the north of that is the site of Clark College at Boschma Farms, which Stose said did not manage to pick up funding from the state this year to break ground but is now “at the top” of project priority with a likelihood to be funded in the next legislative session.
“However, that’s not stopping Clark College,” Stose said, explaining the college has moved forward with laying the foundation for a commercial retail portion at the site that he hoped would be moving forward this fall.
Stose got serious when discussing one topic, that of the Ridgefield School District’s construction bond up for a vote in April. Following the narrow defeat of a larger bond in February by only about 60 votes, the district is eyeing a slimmed-down ask to the tune of $40.5 million to build an elementary school to handle a growing student population.
“We are at a critical point right now at Ridgefield. The health and welfare of our schools are essential to the health and welfare of Ridgefield,” Stose said.
He pointed back to the schools being a draw for new residents, adding that the effects on property values would see benefits community-wide.
At the heart of Ridgefield’s success as a city are partnerships, Stose said. Ranging from work with the Ridgefield School District and the Port of Ridgefield to groups such as the Ridgefield Lions Club, he attributed working with “people that have the same dreams that we have” when undertaking the address’ theme of “Growing with Grace.”
“Ridgefield is the envy of every city in Southwest Washington,” Stose said. “Working together, we will continue to grow with grace and with a clear vision of the very bright future of the city of Ridgefield.”
