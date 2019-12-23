An Oregon man is in Clark County Jail following both a hit-and-run accident south of Battle Ground and shots fired at car tires in the city last week, with court documents showing the suspect said he was attempting to thwart “assassins” while driving erratically.
According to court documents, Ignat Danilin, 27, of Aloha, was initially charged with first-degree assault as a result of an incident in front of Battle Ground Paint Dec. 17. Jail information accessed two days later showed modified charges — second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
Battle Ground police originally received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of State Route 503 and Caples Road at close to 11 a.m. Dec. 17, subsequently receiving reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Southeast Second Avenue while attempting to locate the hit-and-run suspect, according to a release from the city of Battle Ground. While responding to the shots fired police found the suspect walking on Battle Ground’s East Main Street at about East Fourth Avenue, taking the suspect into custody without incident. A police investigation linked Danilin to both incidents.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Danilin’s arrest, he told police in an interview following his arrest that he had been driving from work in Southeast Portland to Battle Ground to get paint for a job heading north when he thought he was being chased by “assassins.” He told police he pulled over on State Route 500 to arm himself before resuming travel, driving erratically to escape the “assassins,” the affidavit read.
Danilin told police he had run a red light and was involved in a collision but did not stop driving, according to the affidavit. That victim was identified in a Washington State Patrol crash report as Mary Davis, 71, of Brush Prairie, who was taken to the hospital. The Battle Ground release reported she received non-life-threatening injuries.
When he arrived at Battle Ground Paint Danilin told police that another vehicle arrived behind him, according to the affidavit. He said he told the occupant of that vehicle to leave, and when he did not, he fired shots into the victim’s tires. He said he had pointed the handgun at the victim numerous times.
When police made contact with Danilin he told them his handgun was locked in a safe in his car, the affidavit stated, and was not on him at the time of his arrest.
Danilin’s bail was set at $250,000 during his first appearance, which he did not post. According to court documents, Danilin was scheduled for a motion hearing Dec. 20 with regard to procedures under state law dealing with criminal insanity. A pre-booking sheet indicated that he had “observable mental health problems.”
A decision from the motion hearing was not available as of press deadline.
