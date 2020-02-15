Clark County Council’s annual State of the County address has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the sixth-floor hearing room at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
County Council Chair Eileen Quiring will present the State of the County remarks, with the other four councilors providing comments: District 1’s Temple Lentz, District 2’s Julie Olson, District 3’s John Blom and District 4’s Gary Medvigy, a release from the county stated. County Manager Shawn Henessee also will speak at the event.
The address is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served, the release stated. Those unable to attend can catch the address through Clark-Vancouver Television after the event, either on Channel 21 or 23 or online at cvtv.org.
