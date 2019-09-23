Last week was another success for one of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s biggest campaigns as Give More 24! again surpassed its annual goal, raking in more than $1.6 million for local nonprofits and churches.
In total, this year’s iteration of the annual campaign brought in $1,658,015, according to the community foundation, with just shy of 170 nonprofits taking part. Money raised was 22 percent more than last year’s event, with the number of donors reaching close to 4,400, about 700 more than last year, according to a news release from the foundation.
Community foundation spokesperson Maury Harris said foundation staff gathered for the last minutes of the 24 hours of donations which started at midnight Sept. 19. The campaign reached its goal right before the deadline though he said they were confident they would hit it, celebrating when $1.6 million was hit.
“We pulled out some of the props from our rally earlier in the day and were doing dances,” Harris remarked. “It was really exciting.”
The rate of donations followed a similar pattern to past years, with spikes in fundraising in the morning and after the workday, Harris said. The foundation’s release noted that $700,000 in matching funds was available for participating nonprofits, which Harris said alongside 19 $1,000 “prizes” helped to keep donations coming.
In helping to make those matches Harris explained the foundation has about 330 different funds from individuals and businesses in Southwest Washington, pairing the funding source with nonprofits that fit the interests of those behind the money.
Though the giving itself was done online through the give
more24.org website, participating groups hosted events across Southwest Washington in order to drum up support and get people to give. The aforementioned rally, hosted in Esther Short Park in Vancouver, served as a kickoff for the day’s events that included open houses of nonprofits, fundraisers at local eateries, concerts and in one case, goat yoga.
“The friendly competition and urgency of 24 hours creates excitement that you can see and feel,” community foundation president Jennifer Rhoads said in the release. “It makes giving fun and approachable, while highlighting serious community needs and the vital nonprofits that are working hard to address them.”
Leading the pack by a sizable margin was North County Community Food Bank (NCCFB), raising $96,405 in total, according to the foundation’s release. The Battle Ground-based nonprofit had events throughout the day, from a pancake breakfast to an evening open house, and also benefited from the goat yoga sessions in the city’s Central Park.
Though foundation staff was still piecing together all the data from this year’s event when he spoke to The Reflector the following day, Harris said that total might be the most raised by a participating nonprofit in the event’s six-year history.
“We knew they had some big plans,” Harris said, pointing to the ambitious goal of $175,000 raised this year. Though they didn’t hit that mark they still raised more than $67,000 than they did last year.
NCCFB Executive Director Liz Cerveny said the total raised was “amazing” and “astonishing.”
“It feels very rewarding that there is that much support in the community for what we do, and their desire to step up and help us continue to do good things for folks in need,” Cerveny said.
Cerveny said the food bank worked hard on a strategy to coordinate matching fund donations for this year which helped to push the giving the day of the event.
Though the food bank’s board of directors will have the say on where the donations are directed, Cerveny said in the past money raised from Give More 24! has gone toward helping with the nonprofit’s $65,000 to $75,000 annual food budget. Outside of food assistance NCCFB also provides educational opportunities, partnering with the Tod and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute at Clark College for a six-week summer camp that teaches youth how to prepare healthy meals and be safe in the kitchen.
“It certainly reinvigorates us as staff and volunteers that we’re on the right track and gets us ready for a whole new year,” Cerveny said regarding this year’s success. The Reflector asked whether or not NCCFB would be back on top next year.
“If my energy is withstanding, yes,” Cerveny remarked. “(There’s) a lot of planning, a lot of behind-the-scenes work that gets done to make it all fall into place.”
In the days following Give More 24! Harris said foundation staff would be analyzing how 2019’s event played out to make adjustments for next year. Though a goal for 2020 wasn’t ready, money raised has increased every year since its 2014 inception.
“We’re immensely grateful for the generosity in the community,” Harris remarked. “It’s fun to be out at these events and see everyone connecting.”
