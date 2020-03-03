The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is informing and educating the public on scams circulating in the area.
“If someone calls and states you or a family member has a warrant and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will take payment with prepaid gift cards, regardless of the name or title the caller uses, it is a scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release Tuesday. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies do not take payment with gift cards.”
According to the release, Clark County Sheriff’s Office officials will not ask for cash in person or to meet somewhere else to pay cash to alleviate an arrest warrant.
While a deputy may call and ask to meet face to face to facilitate an interview or arrest, they will never ask for cash.
Those who have questions or concerns about having a warrant, money owed for fines or judgments can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Department at 564-397-2397 or the West Precinct at 564-397-6079.
“If you are called by someone stating they have your job application to a job you did not apply for and want your personal information or to send you a check to cash to buy some equipment to get started, it is a scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Please remember the old adage — if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.”
— The Reflector
