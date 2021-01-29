On Thursday, Congresswoman Jaimie Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announced the winners of the Southwest Washington Congressional App Challenge. Ian MacDonald of the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics won first place with his puzzle app “Time to Recolor,” while the teams of Ellieanna and Moriah Ross of Mountain View High School and Claire Russell, Phoebe Abbuzzese, Paige Barret and Emma Fancher of Skyview High School took home second and third place, respectively.
Apps entered in the contest were judged by STEM educators and technology professionals in the region.
“I’m consistently amazed by the ingenuity and creativity of our Southwest Washington students, and this year we had some amazing original app submissions,” Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, said in a news release from her office. “I want to congratulate our winner, Ian, on his first-place finish and extend my thanks to all the students who submitted an original app design in this year’s competition. My goal is to spark an interest in these talented individuals today to pursue their interest in STEM. If they do, the sky’s the limit for what they might invent, improve or achieve tomorrow.”
