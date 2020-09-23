U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is supporting a legislative bill to prevent unexpected medical bills for new mothers, the Congresswoman announced Sept. 21.
Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has put support behind a bill co-led by fellow Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, would require all health plans and insurers to cover newborns under their mother’s coverage for 30 days after birth, according to an announcement from Herrera Beutler. The legislation, known as the No Surprise Bills for New Moms Act, would also establish a 60-day enrollment period for all plans and insurers after those first 30 days, and would require all plans and insurers to notify parents if they receive a bill for an uncovered newborn.
“As a mother to three young children, I can report that the last thing on your mind after having a baby is rushing to fill out complex insurance paperwork to ensure your infant’s health insurance is covered,” Herrera Beutler said. “Yet this glaring loophole that leads to surprise billing is saddling countless new parents with thousands of dollars in expenses they weren’t anticipating and is contributing to rising health care costs in our country. I’m pleased to partner on this bipartisan legislation today to ensure new parents will have the flexibility to enroll their new infant in health insurance, and to focus on what is most important – the health and wellbeing of the mom and their new child.”
The announcement stated that the legislation earned endorsements of a number of groups, including March of Dimes, March for Moms, American Hospital Association, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and American Academy of Family Physicians.
—The Reflector
