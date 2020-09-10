A portion of Northeast Clark County including Yacolt is under a wildfire evacuation watch as a roughly 22,000-acre fire burns in Skamania County.
As of latest reports, the Big Hollow fire, located in lands within the Mount Adams district of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, continues to burn, resulting in Level One and Level Two evacuation notices from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. The fire is located north of Siouxon Creek, south of the Swift Reservoir and west of Wind River Road, according to information from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
The fire currently involves 22,000 acres, according to latest reports. Because of the fire, the DNR has placed early-level evacuation notices on parts of Clark County to the west of the blaze.
Areas affected by a first-level evacuation notice include Northeast Clark County from Merwin Dam southeast until Yacolt, then east until the Clark-Skamania county line, according to a map from the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Areas in an enhanced second level of evacuation notice include areas north of Green Knob Mountain, running west until the corner of Northeast 419th Street and Northeast 266th Avenue, then northwest until Lake Merwin Camper’s Hideaway.
CRESA described the evacuation notices as such:
Level 1 evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. Now is the time to “Get Ready." Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and prepare for relocating family members, pets and livestock. Refine your evacuation plans and gather the things you will need if you must evacuate.
Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. Residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or designated area or with family/friends outside the area or be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Level 3 means there is immediate danger. You are advised to evacuate immediately.
Updates to evacuation notices and fire conditions will be ongoing.
