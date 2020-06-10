Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps deliver baby

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy helped deliver a baby on Tuesday, according to a press release.
Deputy Melissa Sager was called to the Shell Gas Station at 119th Street and 117th Avenue to assist a woman who was in labor and about to have a baby. Medical responders had not yet arrived at the scene.
“Deputy Sager immediately moved in to assist the mother,” according tot he sheriff’s office. “The mom gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the front seat of the family’s SUV. Deputy Sager cleared the baby’s airway, wrapped him up and handed him back to mom. Mom and baby Graham were later transported to the hospital for additional follow up care.”
