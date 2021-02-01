Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle in Hazel Dell near NE 15th Ave. and NE 94th St. in Vancouver. The owner of a Toyota Camry left a vehicle running and unattended for a moment after they loaded their two small children into car seats in the back.
Video footage shows a while, late model vehicle (possibly a KIA Optima) pull up near the Camry. A suspect exited the passenger side, climbed into the Camry and drove off. The Camry was found several blocks away. According to a news release, the suspect had fled, leaving the two children undisturbed, one still asleep.
A K9 track for the suspect was unsuccessful. A witness claimed to have seen an individual matching the suspect’s description being picked up and driven away in a white vehicle with tinted windows.
A description of the suspect from the sheriff’s office said the suspect is a black male of average height wearing a grey hoodie and black baggy pants. The vehicle was described as a KIA Optima with tinted windows and grey wheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.