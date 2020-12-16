Gov. Jay Inslee this week announced a roughly half-billion dollar policy package ahead of the upcoming Washington state legislative session that is aimed at combating climate change in the state while also bolstering the economy.
During a Dec. 15 press conference, the governor announced the package to be introduced for the state’s 2021-2023 biennial budget. Inslee said that the proposals were designed to address what he called the “long-term pandemic” of climate change, saying that the package would set benchmarks for reduction of carbon emissions while creating jobs in the process of shifting the state’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Inslee presented data showing statewide emissions, which indicated that there were 84 million metric tons of emissions projected in 2020. Through the budget package, that number would drop to 54.2 million metric tons by 2030, he said.
Part of the policy Inslee addressed would have fuel suppliers reduce carbon emissions from their fuels by 10 percent by 2028, 20 percent by 2035 and even further reductions by 2050.
Inslee said that the proposal would involve investing $100 million in projects to bolster clean energy, including $15 million for power grid modernization, $15 million for research and development on clean energy, $20 million for electrifying transportation systems, and $20 million for small businesses and nonprofits to reduce their operating costs through energy efficiency measures.
Republican critics have noted that the fuel policy would lead to high gasoline costs for Washington motorists if enacted.
Democratic State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, who took part in the press conference, said that of all sectors of operations in Washington, transportation contributes 40 to 45 percent of emissions statewide, making it more than twice as much as what electricity production emits. He said that part of the policy package dealt with setting a clean fuel standard to reduce carbon output of fuels over time, which was a “tried and true” policy in peer jurisdictions to Washington.
Supporters of the proposal included the Washington-based Renewable Energy Group. The organization’s corporate affairs director Kent Hartwig said that the use of biodiesel produced by his organization resulted in a “substantial” drop in harmful emissions, adding that the group had the largest biodiesel production facility on the West Coast in Hoquiam.
That said, Hartwick noted that biodiesel represented less than 1 percent of the state’s fuel stream, while locations elsewhere have utilized it due to their own carbon-reduction fuel standards.
“They’re realizing the true value of our fuel,” Hartwig remarked, indicating a desire for more utilization in Washington state.
Fitzgibbon said that apart from improving air quality, the proposed policies would also lead to investment in rural economies, as those areas would be places that produce the energy feedstocks to make the fuels used.
Residential and commercial buildings accounted for one-fifth of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, Inslee said. Part of the proposal would involve eliminating the use of fossil fuels for interior and water heating in new construction by 2030, and eliminating their use from existing buildings by 2050. He added the proposal would not eliminate the use of natural gas burners for stove ranges, and would authorize the use of incentives by utilities for high-efficiency appliances.
The governor noted that all the policy points in the proposed legislation would need to have workers able to undertake all that would need to be done to implement it.
“This is going to generate a lot of work for a lot of people with hammers,” Inslee remarked. “We think that’s a good thing.”
Inslee said that the policy package could not have come at a better time, given a number of climate threats Washington currently faced, such as rising sea levels and ocean acidification. He mentioned the past year’s rash of wildfires, noting the 80 percent of buildings burned in Malden due to fires that the governor said have increased in frequency and intensity due to climate change.
“This is not something we can put off, we just cannot kick this can down the road anymore,” Inslee remarked.
