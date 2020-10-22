Andrea Bruno recently took over as the new president of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW). Bruno brings close to three decades of nonprofit experience to the local shelter and replaces Stacey Graham, who retired after nearly eight years in the role.
“I am honored to join the HSSW team and work alongside board, staff and volunteers to ensure our mission to rescue, return, restore, rehome and reconnect one animal at a time continues long into the future,” Bruno said in a news release.
In the role, Bruno will focus on HSSW’s mission and business objectives, build upon the shelter’s strong community connections and animal welfare initiatives and set a strategic plan for the organization.
“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Bruno as the new president of this publicly treasured organization,” HSSW Board Chair Jason Hudson said. “Her leadership and long line of accomplishments in the nonprofit sector will help us continue to enrich the lives of people and pets in our community.”
According to the release, Bruno’s expertise in nonprofit management, leadership development, fundraising, marketing, budgeting and business development include notable organizations such as the Meals on Wheels People, Concordia University Foundation and March of Dimes.
At HSSW, her daily work will include leadership oversight, budget management, public and donor engagement efforts and shelter operations and adoption services.
“No matter what happens around us, we are here for the animals who need us and the people who love them,” Bruno said. “I am proud of the work being done to care for the animals, find them homes and provide community programs that ensure everyone can keep their pets and families together. The animals need us, and we need them. The future is bright and I’m excited to work with the board to build out our plans to serve this community, expand our services and care for the animals who need us the most.”
