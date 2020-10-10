Clark County residents are encouraged to attend upcoming virtual forums about the needs of a community. Clark County Community Services has scheduled four virtual feedback forums to discuss and hear thoughts from residents about its community needs survey conducted late last year. The confidential survey asked residents who are low-income about their family’s needs. Community Services will share data from the survey, and participants will have a chance to provide feedback and share their opinions on the findings.
Community Services is required to conduct a community needs assessment every three years. The results are used to help prioritize which programs and services will be funded in our community with Community Service Block Grant awards.
All forums will be two hours long and will have small group discussions following. The forums will be offered in three languages and registration is required.
Russian: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27
clarkwa.webex.com/clarkwa/k2/j.php?MTID=t42699b44adb84940ab2128b96b111383
English: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28
clarkwa.webex.com/clarkwa/k2/j.php?MTID=t367713e89ae0c10901cba5a7d328739e
English: 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
clarkwa.webex.com/clarkwa/k2/j.php?MTID=t1f1226e61f1e47a424be49da39dd32a2
Spanish: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
clarkwa.webex.com/clarkwa/k2/j.php?MTID=tcfb545eba5677204ba6b6a7274eeb775
