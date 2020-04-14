Woodland Public Schools will cut close to 50 employees if this month’s levy replacement ballot measure does not pass, the district announced this week.
After having a workshop April 8, the school district’s board of directors identified how to cut $3 million from the district’s budget. In a news release, the district stated the cuts would be necessary if voters do not approve a replacement for an existing local levy expiring this year.
Board members spent nearly three hours scrutinizing every program in the district, the release stated, which apart from budget reductions district-wide would also involve dozens of staff cuts.
Staff cuts cover a range of positions, including teachers, custodians, paraprofessionals, a school psychologist, a 20 percent coaching staff cut and elimination of the assistant superintendent position.
The cuts also include cutting the district technology budget by a third, cutting all extracurricular program transportation, a doubling of athletics participation fees and an elimination of all new curriculum spending, the release stated.
Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Green told the board at the workshop that the cuts would “substantially hurt student education,” the release stated.
“These cuts will reduce staff and drastically hamper efforts to maintain the county-leading growth in student learning our district has enjoyed in recent years,” Green said.
Because of how levy funding and school years are staggered, the release stated that on top of the $3 million needed to be cut for the 2020-2021 school year, an additional $2.4 million would need to be cut the following year for a total of $5.4 million.
“The board understands that these are unprecedented times and many of our families are under significant economic stress, however, if the community chooses not to pass the replacement levy, our schools will not be able to continue to provide the same high-quality educational opportunities which have led to our district seeing the strongest student performance growth in both Clark and Cowlitz counties,” Green said. “Woodland has a long tradition of supporting and valuing the education we provide our community’s children, and we hope the voters will continue that tradition this April.”
Should voters approve the levy replacement, the board has previously approved a resolution guaranteeing that the property tax would not exceed $2.37 in 2021, $2.36 in 2022, and $2.36 in 2023. In a prior release the district stated the rate would be the same as the current levy set to expire is.
The levy would raise $5.4 million in the first year, $5.75 million in the second and $6.1 million in the third, according to the levy’s ballot proposition.
Ballots for the April 28 election have already been mailed, the release stated, with ballots due by April 28. Those who need to register for the election can do so until April 20 at voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx. Those who can’t register online can call either the Cowlitz County Election Office at (360) 577-3005 or Clark County Election Office at (564) 397-2345.
A full list of positions and program cuts is available below. All information is from Woodland Public Schools:
School-based reductions:
Eliminate two or more teaching positions in grades 4-12
Eliminate one teacher at Yale School
Eliminate 12 paraprofessional/Program Specialist positions
Eliminate two to three classified support positions at Yale School
Eliminate elementary school social worker/counselor positions
Eliminate nine custodial positions
Eliminate two building-level secretarial positions
Eliminate ALE secretarial position (0.5 full-time equivalent)
Replace assistant principal with dean of students at middle school
Eliminate vocal music accompanist position
Learning Support Program reductions:
Eliminate one school psychologist position
Eliminate physical therapist position
Eliminate one certificated and two classified positions from English Language Learner Program
Extracurricular and Athletic Program reductions:
Reduce high school athletics program to varsity and junior varsity only
Reduce district athletic director by .4 full-time equivalent
Reduce coaching staff by 20 percent
Double athletic participation fees
Eliminate extracurricular transportation for all clubs and sports
All equipment and officials must be paid by ASB student fundraising
District-wide support program reductions:
Eliminate two-and-a-half administrative support positions
Eliminate the truancy specialist position
Eliminate the behavior support specialist position
Eliminate two full-time maintenance and grounds positions
Eliminate all new curriculum expenditures
Reduce staff professional development
Eliminate assistant superintendent position
Reduce technology budget by 33 percent
Reduce in communications supports by 50 percent
Increase WCC childcare fees
