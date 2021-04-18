A 41-year-old Brush Prairie woman died in a crash just after midnight Sunday, April 18.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Meloni A. Monstad was traveling east on State Route 502 when her 2006 Audi went off the roadway to the right, struck a pole and came to rest in the brush. She died following the crash, according to the state patrol.
The crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor, according to the state patrol.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 29th Avenue.
