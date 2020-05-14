The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) has launched an online store for personal protective equipment (PPE) intended to help its members gain access to the materials, the BIA announced May 13.
The BIA’s announcement stated the association partnered with Enthusiast Media Group, a member business, to source PPE for members and the broader construction industry in Southwest Washington.
Building industry companies will be able to get thermometers, face coverings, disinfectant wipes, gloves and disposable shoe covers, the announcement stated. The equipment is offered in bulk for cost savings.
The BIA directed association members to contact BIA staff in order to get $25 off their first order. Orders can be made online at bia.aiacompanystore.com/index.jsf.
