Due to to COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Vancouver has canceled all city-operated special events and permitted events through Aug. 31.
The cancellation includes Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s “Friday Movies in the Parks,” and summer concert series at Esther Short Park and the “Sunday Sounds” concerts at Columbia Tech Center.
“We know that this summer is going to be very different than what we’re used to,” City of Vancouver Special Events Manager Stacey Donovan said in a news release. “The community concerts, movies and other events that make Vancouver such a wonderful place to call home will not fill our parks this year. We are disappointed to have to make this call, but we believe it is necessary to prioritize the health and safety of residents, staff, vendors and performers.”
“We are collectively disappointed that the summer concerts have been canceled this year, but fully understand the diligence and duty our community and city must follow to protect our fellow citizens,” Buffie Buller-Eaton, property manager for the PacTrust Columbia Tech Center said. “We are looking forward to returning for summer 2021.”
Vancouver Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor public health guidance and explore options for small-scale, limited community events in September. Additional information will be shared when it is available.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.