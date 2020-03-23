The city of Battle Ground continues to take guidance from public health officials who have recommended additional social-distancing steps to support the efforts against the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. With the continued spread of the virus throughout the region, the City of Battle Ground is closing all city offices to public access effective today, March 17.
The decision to close city offices and facilities came March 16 after City Council reviewed and ratified the Declaration of Civil Emergency issued by City Manager Erin Erdman on March 13. The declaration allows the city to move swiftly and legally in its response related to the COVID-19 to protect public health, safety and welfare through streamlining processes and providing access to federal, state and local emergency resources and funds.
Offices closed to public access include the Finance Counter, and the Community Development and Engineering offices located at City Hall, police and fire stations, Public Works Operations Center, the Battle Ground Community Center and Senior Center.
Battle Ground Municipal Court Judge Roger Bennett has ordered the court offices closed to public access every day with the exception of Thursdays when court is in session. A limited amount of case types will be heard.
Essential services, including police, fire/EMS, water, sewer and stormwater drainage services, will continue.
The city offers both online and phone options to access services during the closure of offices:
• Utility Bill Payments: To better accommodate the ability of customers to make online payments at municipalonlinepayments.com/battlegroundwa, service fees are being waived. Payments may also be made by phone at 1 (888) 208-7231 or via the lock box in front of City Hall located at 109 SW 1st Street in Battle Ground. Late charges will be waived, and the city will temporarily suspend water shutoffs to ensure sanitation resources remain available in homes to protect the public health, safety, and welfare.
• Permit Center: The permit center will be closed to the public, however staff will still be processing applications. Staff will receive and issue permits and planning applications by appointment only. Please call (360) 342-5046 to set up an appointment. Inspections will continue as scheduled at this time.
• Court Payments: Court payments may be made online at cityofbg.org/CourtPayment or by phone at (866) 549-1010. (Use Bureau Code: 7542884.) Payments by cash or check may be left in the lock box in front of Battle Ground City Hall (109 SW 1st St. Battle Ground.) Write your name, phone number, and case number if known on the envelope and make certain it is sealed.
• Online Citizen Action Request: Citizens may submit questions or comments, identify an issue, or report a concern to various city departments at cityofbg.org/471/Citizen-Action-Request
• Contact us by Phone: Call the city at (360) 342-5000 or find specific department level phone numbers on our website at cityofbg.org.
The city recognizes the significant impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak to our community. Directives to business establishments affect not only the business, but its employees and patrons. In an effort to support local business and inform residents, the city will communicate messaging from businesses, including restaurant and bar owners, on city communication platforms.
All grocery stores will be permitted to receive supply deliveries 24 hours a day. In order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community, any section of the Battle Ground Municipal Code which may preclude a grocery store from receiving a supply during certain hours of the day are suspended.
The city also recognizes the health benefits of parks; city parks will remain open. Park users should exhibit personal responsibility and take steps to protect their health and the health of others. For some, this may mean avoiding parks, for others it may mean avoiding such things as play structures and being in close contact with others. Park users should avoid gatherings that exceed Washington State directives.
More information and updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, as well as helpful resources, are available at cityofbg.org/816/COVID-19-Response.
