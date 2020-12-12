On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Clark County Community Services announced that it is partnering with the Vancouver Housing Authority (VHA) and the City of Vancouver to open a shelter for unhoused people in the community.
According to a news release, all three entities will contribute funds to the shelter and Clark County Community Services will oversee a contract with a yet-to-be determined nonprofit. As of Tuesday, the VHA is still working on acquiring a site for the shelter.
The shelter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be non-congregate (households utilizing the shelter will have their own room and restroom facilities).
Clark County Community Services has issued a request for applications (RFA) to solicit possible operators of the new shelter. The RFA is open for applications until Jan. 1. A review committee made up of staff from the county, city and VHA will provide a recommendation for an operator in late January. The goal is for a single operator to be selected and ready to provide services at a site beginning in late February or early March.
As required by the state, referrals to the shelter will be through the coordinated entry system. Along with providing basic shelter services, the shelter operator will connect and engage residents with services and community support.
“Emergency shelter plays an important role in the homeless crisis response system by breaking the cycle of homelessness,” said Clark County Community Services Director Vanessa Gaston. “It can be a transformational component to a system that tries to meet people’s basic needs while quickly moving them towards long-term
Funding for shelter operations will be from a variety of state, federal and local sources, which include state funds for new shelter beds, federal Emergency Solutions Grant shelter funds, and possibly local mental health funds.
Once funds to operate the shelter are expended, which is anticipated after two to three years, VHA plans to convert the facility to affordable housing for the community.
