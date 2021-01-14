The Clark County Council is seeking community members with expertise and experience with people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to serve on the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board.
The two open positions begin immediately. One position is an unexpired term running through Dec. 31, 2022, the other is a three-year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
The role of the advisory board is to make recommendations to the county council related to developmental disabilities services and issues as well as providing leadership to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of community programs.
Members appointed to the board include people knowledgeable about developmental disabilities or interested in services to persons in the community with developmental disabilities. Family members, individuals from the business community or other interested individuals are encouraged to apply.
The advisory board meets at 5:15 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. Currently, these meetings are held via an online meeting platform.
To apply, please send a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email to Michelle.Pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
