A 67-year-old man from Vancouver died in collision after he attempted to pass a school bus and struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road.
David J. Sarault was reported dead at the scene by the Washington State Patrol on Thursday, April 22.
Sarault was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of State Route 503 near milepost 13 as he attempted to pass a school bus.
Sarault, who was driving a 1999 Chevy Blazer, swerved back into the northbound lane, lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked 1987 Suzuki Samurai. Christopher W. Stricker, 46 of Woodland, who was in the Suzuki was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Clinic.
Sarault’s vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the trees where he was pronounced dead at the scene, stated a news release from WSP.
Sticker was wearing a seatbelt, according to WSP, but Sarault was not.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, stated the release.
