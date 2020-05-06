One of Clark County’s biggest annual events is taking a year off as the Clark County Fair is canceled for 2020 due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement from the fair’s board posted to their website this morning announced the cancellation, stating it was based on both state Department of Health information and guidelines from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office on the “Safe Start Washington” process.
The board’s statement said the decision was “made in the best interest of the community,” and was not a decision made quickly. The decision was made “ to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions and staff.”
The “Safe Start Washington” process began this week with the first of four phases involving gradual easing of restrictions on business operations and gatherings in the state. Given the fair’s draw of crowds it could only be hosted in the fourth phase, which based on projections from state officials would be in July at the earliest barring any drastic changes in the trajectory of COVID-19 spread.
The fair was originally scheduled to take place Aug. 7-16.
“As disappointed as we are, we are looking forward to a better 2021 and bringing the Fair to you with all the activities, educational offerings, fun, food, displays and entertainment that we have been known for,” the statement read. “Planning for an event of this size takes months and we are committed to working hard to produce the best Fair in Washington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.