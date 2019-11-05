Washington State Acting House Speaker John Lovick has appointed State Rep. Larry Hoff, R-Vancouver, to the Washington State Building Code Council, a press release from the Washington State House Republicans announced last month.
Hoff currently serves as the assistant ranking member on the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee, the release stated, and will represent the House Republican Caucus on the council.
“As someone with a 35-year background in business, I understand how challenging — and costly — it can be to navigate state agency rules and regulations,” Hoff stated in the release. “I look forward to working with my fellow members on the council to ensure the state building code makes sense and serves Washingtonians well.”
According to the release the council gives “independent analysis and objective advice” to state lawmakers and the governor’s office on state building code issues.
The council also adopts the state building code, establishing minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements “necessary to promote the health, safety and welfare of the people of Washington.”
“The actions we take will affect developers and consumers in both the short- and long-term, so it’s imperative we approach every decision with thoughtfulness and care,” Hoff added in the release. “We must also be mindful of the fact we’re facing an affordability crisis that’s affecting many of our friends and neighbors. We have an opportunity to be part of the solution through the decisions we make as a council, and I sincerely hope we take advantage of it.”
Hoff has also been appointed to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, the Future of Work Task Force and the Financial Education Public-Private Partnership, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.