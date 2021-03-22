On Thursday, March 18, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee requesting his commitment in providing certainty that Southwest Washington taxpayers will not face new or higher taxes, according to a news release from Herrera Beutler’s office.
In the letter, Herrera Beutler expressed her concern over several tax increases proposed in the 2021 state legislative session, including the advancement of the “first-ever” state income tax. The full text of Herrera Beutler’s letter can be read at jhb.house.gov/uploadedfiles/letter_to_gov_inslee_-_taxes.pdf
