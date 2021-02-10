A bill that would extend reporting requirements on timber purchases from July 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2025 received unanimous support by lawmakers in the state House of Representatives on Friday, Feb. 5.
House Bill 1055 was introduced by state Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, and co-sponsored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia.
"This isn’t new legislation but a renewal of a program that works, and a renewal of bipartisan cooperation - something we can always use more of," Abbarno said in a news release from Washington State House Republicans.
According to the release, state law requires every purchaser of more than 200,000 board feet of privately-owned timber to report the purchase to the Department of Revenue on or before the last day of the month of the purchase.
"Information gathered by these reports helps to establish stumpage (the standing tree before it is removed from the stump) value tables for trees that are commercially harvested in Washington," Abbarno said.
"This bipartisan bill is very important to the timber communities throughout the state and in the 20th District where the timber industry has a long history and tradition, economically and socially," Abbarno said in a floor speech Feb. 5. "Plainly speaking, it ensures that we have the most up to date information about timber sales and market prices."
The measure passed 96-0 in the House. It now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
