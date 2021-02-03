Five emergency response units from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 after a report of a garage on fire in the 2800 block of North Smyth Road in Ridgefield, according to a news release from the department. The occupant of the home had run to his neighbor’s house to make the call to 911 because he did not have a phone at his residence. According to the release, the first CCFR unit arrived on scene 7 minutes later to find a “fully involved” detached garage on fire, spreading to the residence. The incident commander (IC) immediately called for two additional fire units to respond.
According to the release, crews were delayed in getting to the home by a narrow private drive and an energized power line that had fallen across the driveway. This caused the first crews to pass through the house to get to the detached garage. Normally, crews would attack the fire of this size in an unoccupied garage from the outside and protect the house until the fire was knocked down. Fire had also spread to the attic space of the house. Crews were able to quickly bring the attic fire under control and then focus on the garage fire. The garage fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.
At the time of the fire, there was only one occupant in the home as the other occupant was at work. The occupants stayed at a neighbor’s house the night of the fire due to damage.
The department reported there were no civilian or firefighter injuries at this incident. The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.
CCFR was assisted on this fire by Clark County Fire District 6 and a total of five engines, one ladder truck, four chief officers, one fire investigator and 20 total personnel were used to fight the fire.
