Community prevention coalitions and law enforcement agencies in Southwest Washington are working together to host drive-thru drug take back events at five locations across Clark County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Members of the community should bring their unused and expired prescriptions as well as over-the-counter medications to the locations to ensure they’re disposed of safely, stated a news release.
Locations in Clark County include:
- Battle Ground Police Department: 507 SW 1st St., Battle Ground
- Cowlitz Indian Tribal Public Safety Department: 31501 NW 31st Ave., Ridgefield
- PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care: 33rd and Main streets in the south back lot, Vancouver
- Kaiser Permanente Cascade Park: 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver
- Washougal Silver Star Search and Rescue: 1220 A St., Washougal
Drug drop-off is free and all sites will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In a news release, Kelley Groen-Sieckmann, community prevention specialist with the Prevent Coalition and Educational Service District 112, said take back events are meant to promote safe medication disposal and reduce opioid and prescription misuse.
“We continue to have an opioid epidemic across the region that is being compounded by the pandemic with added stress, uncertainty and isolation,” Groen-Sieckmann said. “Seventy-five percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them, usually taken from a friend or family member. Simple steps, like properly disposing of medications, can help prevent that misuse.”
All prescription and over-the-counter medications including pills, liquids and inhalers will be accepted at any of the drive-thru disposal events. Medications not in original containers will also be accepted. Community-based medicine take back events and disposal sites are the only safe way to dispose of medication, stated the release, which added that flushing or throwing medicine in the trash pollutes the environment and waterways.
The PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care site is the only location accepting sharps and syringes from noncommercial sources. Additionally, all event sites except the Cowlitz Indian Tribal Public Safety Department will collect vape pens and e-cigarettes without batteries for disposal.
