Clark County was one of several jurisdictions statewide to receive millions in grants for law enforcement from the Department of Justice, bringing in more than $96,000 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
One of 10 Washington State cities and counties receiving grants from the program ranging from more than $670,000 for the city of Seattle to close to $13,000 for the city of Longview, according to a department release. More than $3.3 million went to the state itself to disperse to state and local organizations supporting initiatives including anti-gang and drug task forces, crime prevention, and officer safety.
The grant program is in honor of New York City Police Officer Edward R. Byrne, who at 22 years old was killed in the line of duty on February 26, 1988, the release stated.
— The Reflector
