Sheriff’s office seeks help locating missing, endangered teen

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a teenager.
On Monday, Sydney Schmidt ran away from their residence. Sydney identifies as a male and goes by the name Tyler, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schmidt is considered missing and endangered. Anyone who see Schmidt is asked to call 911.
Schmidt is described as 5-foot-2, 190 pounds, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Schmidt has a "wispy mustache," a nose ring through his septum, a crown tattoo on one ankle, along with a heart and dandelion tattoo on the left wrist. Schmidt was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and green high-top vans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.