The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Ariel man who fell out of his kayak on the Columbia River near Woodland, the sheriff’s office announced Monday morning.
According to witnesses, on Aug. 30 Mark Bunker Jr., 35, was fishing about 300 yards from the shore at Martin’s Bar when he was seen falling out of his kayak as he dropped his line, the sheriff’s office reported. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage shirt, Carhartt jeans, and a black hat, but not a life jacket.
The sheriff’s office received the report at about 6:30 p.m. that Bunker had fallen out of his kayak and did not resurface. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area with a boat, diver and a drone to search for the subject, and received additional support from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard, as well as other fishermen.
Efforts to locate the subject Sunday were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office reported, adding they would resume the search Monday.
— The Reflector
