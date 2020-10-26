The Clark County Law Library has a new “Starting a Civil Lawsuit Self-Help Kit” available for purchase. The kit is part of a series of form kits that include instructions on various court filings.
This new kit includes forms and instructions to start a civil lawsuit against a person in Superior Court. It does not cover procedures after the initial filing and is not intended for District Court.
“The kits cost $15 which includes tax, we are selling them by mail while our office is closed,” said Law Librarian Maria Sosnowski. “Full cost is $27 including the kit, shipping and handling, credit card fee, and sales tax.”
To learn more about this kit and other self-help kits that are available, go to the self-help form kits page at
clark.wa.gov/law-library/self-help-form-kits on the Law Library website.
To order a kit, call and leave a message and contact information at (564) 397-2268 or email lawlibrary@clark.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.