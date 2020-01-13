State Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver, is inviting citizens from throughout the 17th Legislative District to join her for a town hall meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Washington State University Vancouver's Dengerink Building Lecture Hall, 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver.
Kraft stated in the announcement of the town hall that the town hall would be right after the first week of the 2020 legislative session, a “perfect time” to hear constituent concerns.
“Although we will be dealing with many important statewide issues in the Legislature, from taxes, to homelessness, the car-tab debate and more, I especially want to hear from constituents about those things that matter close to home here in Clark County and most to them,” Kraft added.
— The Reflector
