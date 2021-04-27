Fort Vancouver Regional Library locations throughout Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania and Klickitat counties have officially reopened with limited services after hosting a “soft opening” earlier in the month.
The locations follow Washington state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan and safety protocols, stated a news release.
Community members can browse the library’s collection, use computers, printers or scanners, pick up holds and get assistance from staff. According to the release, visits are limited to 30 minutes or less, starting at the top of each hour. Under state guidelines, building access is limited and all patrons over the age of 5 must wear a face covering.
“We are very excited to welcome you back inside the library,” said Amelia Shelley, executive director of FVR Libraries. “After a year of serving our communities through curbside pickup, books by mail, and virtually, it’s great to open our doors and see patrons in-person.”
Patrons are encouraged to schedule a visit online at fvrl.org, though walk-in visitors will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, as allowed by capacity. Curbside pickup of holds and all online services – including virtual programs – will also continue.
