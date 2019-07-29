A crash east of Battle Ground Monday morning resulted in both a teen and adult being transported to the hospital, a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Officer stated.
At about 6:45 a.m. sheriff’s deputies along with fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 167th Avenue, following calls that there was a serious two-car collision at the location.
Upon arrival, medical personnel provided aid to a 17-year-old male driver who was unconscious and had suffered severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Witness interviews and scene evidence showed the teen was hit by another driver, a 53-year-old female, when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection. Her vehicle, an orange Mazda sedan, was heading eastbound on Northeast 199th Street, colliding with the teen’s blue Volkswagen sedan heading southbound while his vehicle was in the intersection.
The damage to the vehicles indicated that the Mazda was going a “sustained speed” at the time of the collision. The driver was conscious and alert when found at the scene of the accident.
Both drivers were transported to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, adding its traffic unit was investigating the collision. As of the release named were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
