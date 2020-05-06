The U.S. Forest Service is aiming to open up developed national forest sites in Washington by the end of the month, the Forest Service announced Tuesday, May 5.
While the Forest Service noted that its roads, trails and “dispersed areas” are open in most National Forests, the agency is planning to lift select closures at trailheads and developed recreation sites by late May, a release from the agency announced. Forest Service staff have begun assessing recreation areas and are planning how to safely reopen areas and facilities in a phased manner.
“Many of these sites have been closed all winter. There is pre-work we need to perform before we can open them,” Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service, said in the announcement. “Some work was delayed due to the operational challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to take deliberate actions which consider community impacts and the safety of our employees and volunteers before we make the decision to reopen each location.”
The Forest Service notes visitors should prepare to be as self-sufficient as possible, as visitor centers, restrooms, and trash collection will remain unavailable.
