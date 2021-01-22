The interim county manager is seeking an applicant to fill a vacancy on the Clark County Development and Engineering Advisory Board (DEAB). The position is open to professionals associated with private sector development engineering or planning.
The position will fill an uncompleted term. It will begin March 1 and end March 31, 2023.
The advisory board reviews policy and county code changes and works on process improvements and fees with the Community Development and Public Works departments.
The DEAB is made up of 10 members: three private-sector planners or engineers; one construction contractor; a public-sector planner; a land developer; one Building Industry Association representative; a professional associated with commercial or industrial development; and two other professionals working in development.
DEAB usually meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. Meetings are currently being held in a virtual setting due to precautions set in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Councilors’ Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
