Identity Clark County (ICC) is seeking nominations through the end of the month for an honorary board seat named in honor of a former chair of its board of directors.
The business leaders group is looking for those to fill a one-year appointment for the 2020 Ed Lynch board seat, named in honor of the late Lynch who the group described as someone at the center of business and community development, “and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner.”
“The Ed Lynch Board Seat is a unique opportunity for a promising young business leader to work alongside influential business leaders as we seek to make our community an even better place to land, live and learn,” President of Identity Clark County President Ron Arp stated in a news release from Identity Clark County.
Currently occupied by Maren L. Calvert, an attorney with Horenstein Law Group, PLLC, the 2020 seatholder “will demonstrate strong potential as a business leader, possess positive character attributes, and can participate in ICC discussions, such as monthly meetings and occasional forums.
The group seeks referrals and suggestions from investors and friends. Expressions of interest may be forwarded to sean@iccbusiness.org with a biography or resume and letter of recommendation. ICC will have a private screening and selection process in early November, according to the release.
— The Reflector
