The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating what appears to be a murder and suicide sheriff’s deputies responded to Sunday afternoon.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released that around 1:30 p.m. May 3 deputies responded to the 13600 block of Northeast 319th Street, where they located an adult male and an adult female inside the residence. The release stated the female seemed to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while the male appeared to have suffered a single wound, which was self-inflicted.
As of press deadline the names of the deceased were not released pending notification of next of kin.
