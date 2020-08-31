Motorists going through Battle Ground’s busiest intersection Saturday afternoon may have caught a glimpse of people waving American flags and signs decrying child sex trafficking, as a few dozen individuals came together to demonstrate against an issue they believe should be at the forefront of community conversations.
The demonstrators gathered on the corners of State Route 503 and Main Street to protest, the first of its kind in Battle Ground. The demonstration was organized by Vancouver resident Bobby Long, who cited his own ties to North County as the reason to pick the city for the event.
Issues of child abuse have been a focus of Long’s for a few years, in part driven from his own childhood experiences, he said. Recent nationwide attention on child sex trafficking motivated him to organize something publicly, culminating in the day’s demonstration.
“I knew that I had to do this,” Long said. He said currently any plans for further demonstrations or action are unknown.
Yacolt Town Councilor Michelle Dawson was among those demonstrating Saturday. She said child abuse was an issue close to home, adding that it should be a focus even as the COVID-19 pandemic and national attention on systemic racism dominate the headlines.
“With everything going on in the world right now … our focus should be saving the children,” Dawson said.
