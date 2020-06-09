A garage fire on the south side of Woodland Sunday evening was put under control with only smoke damage spreading to the living area of the home, Clark County Fire & Rescue has reported.
CCFR arrived on-scene in the 100 block of Marty Loop shortly before 7:30 p.m. June 7 to find a “heavy fire” in a residence’s garage, spreading up exterior walls and into the home’s attic, the department reported. Those reporting the fire said ammunition or fireworks were exploding in the garage, and responders could hear small explosions on first arrival to the scene.
The owners of the residence were out of the house when firefighters first arrived though a pet dog was still inside, CCFR reported. The dog was found by firefighters in an upstairs room and was recovered — the pet was exposed to smoke, but was uninjured, the department said.
The door between the garage and living area was “fire-rated” and able to prevent the fire from spreading outside of the garage, the department noted, though smoke was able to push through, causing smoke damage throughout the house. The smoke damage would be able to be cleaned, and damage to the garage was repairable, CCFR said.
Firefighters remained on-scene until 2 p.m. Monday to “completely overhaul” the fire and assist the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office in the fire investigation, CCFR said.
Assisting CCFR was Clark County Fire District 6 and Cowlitz County Fire District 1. A total of 23 fire personnel responded to the blaze, including six engines, a ladder truck, two chief officers and two fire investigators.
