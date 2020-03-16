The 78th Street Heritage Farm has a set path forward to make the property more financially sustainable as the Clark County Council approved a master plan update for the farm last week.
The council voted unanimously to approve the update to the original 2010 master plan for the property during its March 10 meeting. As part of the update, a process to develop a business plan through the year was included to seek ways to generate revenue while still maintaining the public service aspect of the property.
The 79-acre property, south of Northeast 78th Street and west of Northeast 25th Avenue, has a history dating back to 1871. The farm hosts a number of programs ranging from the Washington State University Clark County Extension, rental community garden plots and a garden that supports the Clark County Food Bank.
The update included a look at opportunities for expanded farming, efficient use and land management, a proposal for an interpretive trail loop, designation of programming space for events, offices and “flexible lease space,” and implementation of financial strategies to keep the farm sustainable in the short and long term, Legacy Lands Program Manager Patrick Lee explained at the meeting.
Among changes in the update, the proposed trail through the property had its design pushed out to the perimeter of the farm from its original course, allowing for more agricultural use of the property.
Those who testified in support of the update approval spoke on how the update re-affirms the work of the farm, as during the prolonged update process some community members had concerns as to its future.
The update began in August 2018, with the Clark County Planning Commission recommending approval of the draft plan in May 2019. One of the planning commission’s stipulations on approval was the creation of a business plan and marketing strategy to help increase the farm’s financial sustainability.
In 2018 the county had budgeted about $565,000 for the farm, including more than $310,000 for the WSU extension, according to a staff presentation. Clark County Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi said that totals for 2019 were slightly higher, nearing $600,000.
Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring said it should be the county’s goal to hit a break-even figure with the business plan, acknowledging that it might be a hard target to hit.
“Just like WSDOT has the goal of zero fatalities, sometimes that isn’t very reachable, but I think we should attempt to do that,” Quiring said.
Councilor John Blom said that when looking at cost recovery it was important to keep in mind that the primary focus of the farm was to serve the public, so any revenue plans should not be at the expense of accessibility.
Councilor Gary Medvigy acknowledged that the farm may not fully recover the cost of operations though he pointed to its public benefit, adding that any business plan wouldn’t alleviate financial strain overnight.
“This may take years … of achieving goals,” Medvigy remarked.
Public Works Parks and Lands Division Manager Galina Burley presented a timeline for the business plan which showed draft reports presented to council in the fall with council approval in December.
Qayoumi added it was Public Works’ goal to have robust public engagement while coming up with the business plan. Burley said there were already meetings scheduled with community groups and stakeholders to address the plan.
Councilor Temple Lentz pushed for involvement of local farming expertise through the process.
“I hope that you will not just keep them aware of what you are talking about, but really actively engage them in this conversation so they can help develop it into something that the community can really benefit from,” Lentz said.
Susan Yeager, board member of the Master Gardener Foundation of Clark County, was one of a few who testified in support of the master plan approval. She said use of the farm was “essential” to Master Gardener programs, with the farm being a site to workshops, 84 community garden plots and support of the Clark County Food Bank
Yeager said that the farm’s value went beyond dollars, adding that maintaining the intangible benefits was especially important given the pressure of commercial and residential development that could supersede the “unique” resource, she explained.
Though she acknowledged the delay in approving the plan last year caused some uncertainty on what the site would be used for moving forward, Sue Marshall, representing Friends of Clark County, said the master plan upheld the vision to preserve the history of the site as an agricultural center.
From a personal perspective as a farmer on land in operation since 1960, Marshall said that Heritage Farm was “critically important” to the local agriculture community due to the support it offered farmers from planting expertise to dealing with pests.
Previously Quiring had voted not to move the master plan update forward last month, feeling that the charge of creating a business plan was not included.
“Now it clearly is very much a part of it,” she said before voting to approve the update.
Councilor Julie Olson felt the master plan was putting the farm on the right path, acknowledging that it took some time to get to that point.
“The more self-sustaining we can make this farm, the less we are going to talk about doing anything else other than agriculturally-supportive activities on it,” Olson said.
