Maddie Reynolds, a bartender at Playmakers Sports Bar, said she and her coworkers feel that the “community will come through again” during the next round of restrictions for restaurant and bar establishments. Unlike last time, restrictions in the state now allow to-go food and outdoor dining from the start. Reynolds said Playmakers plans on sticking to the same menu it has had for months for both to-go and outdoor dining as well as offering full bar service in the outdoor seating area with the possibility for to-go liquor.

Battle Ground restaurants had their final day of indoor dining and bar service Nov. 17 as new restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee went into effect last week. The restrictions affect restaurants, retail, religious services and private gatherings, and will be in effect until at least Dec. 14.

