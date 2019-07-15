The Ridgefield School District Board of Directors has named a new Union Ridge Elementary principal, approving McLoughlin Middle School Assistant Principal Angie Gaub for the job last month.
The board approved Gaub during their June 25 meeting. Gaub had been with Vancouver Public Schools for 19 years as a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) coach and elementary school teacher throughout that district.
Gaub stated she was excited to join the Union Ridge family in RSD’s announcement.
“I am passionate about education and believe if we work collaboratively focusing on the right work, we will make a positive difference in the lives of our students,” Gaub was quoted in the announcement.
Gaub is a Washington State University graduate, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, the announcement stated, while receiving educational leadership credentials from City University.
“Angie’s rich background in instructional practices, combined with her many years of elementary teaching experience are tremendous assets that will serve Union Ridge and our community well,” RSD Superintendent Nathan McCann stated in the announcement.
Gaub lives in Vancouver with her husband and the couple have three children, the eldest of which just graduated with a teaching degree from Gaub’s alma mater, the announcement noted.
